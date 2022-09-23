Jump to content

Ron DeSantis sued to prevent further migrant flights

Eric Garcia
Friday 23 September 2022 15:54
A Floridastate legislature filed a lawsuit to block Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from flying more migrants from the US-Mexico border, arguing it violated state law, CNNreported.

Democratic state Senator Jason Pizzo filed the lawsuit in Second Judicial Circuit in Leon County, Florida and argued that the Florida governor’s transfer of migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts violated state law. Mr Pizzo also included Florida Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis as defendants.

Florida’s legislature approved $12m for a program to transport migrants but it specifically said that the money was meant to move “unauthorized aliens from this state.”

Mr DeSantis--along with other Republican governors such as Greg Abbott in Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona--have taken to moving migrants to Democratic cities and states as a means of criticising Democratic policies that they see as lax on immigration.

The Florida governor, who is considered a potential candidate for president in 2024, said that he has people “profiling” people who look like they might come to Florida and said he plans to spend “every penny” that the state legislature allocated.

