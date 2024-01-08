Florida Republicans vote to remove chairman amid rape and voyeurism allegations

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Florida Republicans have voted to remove state party chairman Christian Ziegler, who is facing rape and video voyeurism allegations.

Sarasota County Police Department announced last year that it was investigating allegations that Mr Ziegler raped a woman that he and his wife, Bridget, the co-founder of right-wing, anti-LGBTQ+ group Moms for Liberty, were allegedly in a long-term consensual relationship with.

Mr Ziegler has denied any wrongdoing and no charges have yet been brought against him. He did not attend Monday’s meeting in Tallahassee and had already been stripped of his power, censured and had his salary reduced to $1 by the party. No successor has been voted on by the party’s board.

He is accused of entering the woman’s home on 2 October and raping her when she refused to have sex with him without his wife present, an affidavit shared with The Independent stated.

The first affidavit alleges that Mr Ziegler told detectives the encounter was consensual and that he filmed it but deleted the footage when the allegations arose.

Now, it appears that investigators are looking into the video recording claims further, according to the newly unsealed affidavit filed on 11 December.

The affidavit describes that Mr Ziegler violated laws prohibiting Video Voyeurism by filming the sexual encounter without the woman’s consent.

Mr Ziegler allegedly showed investigators a two-and-a-half minute video of the sexual encounter, the affidavit obtained by the outlet said.

Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler listens to public comments in December 2023, after her fellow school board members approved a resolution calling on her to resign (AP)

The investigators went on to ask the victim and Ms Ziegler about the video, both claiming they did not know about the footage and had not seen it.

“The victim did not give Ziegler consent to take this video of them having sex,” the affidavit reportedly said.