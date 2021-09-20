Joe Biden was again accused of lacking stamina and of being too old to be US president by a Fox News contributor as he rode a bicycle during a weekend break at home in Delaware.

Mr Biden, who was filmed riding a bicycle despite being 78-years-old, was accused by TV personality Rachel Campos-Duffy of failing to have the “stamina” to be “leader of the free world” during an interview on Monday with host Harris Faulkner.

Although images of an active president appeared to show otherwise, she told viewers that "Being the leader of the free world has to be the most demanding job in the whole world and he simply does not have the mental or physical stamina to do this job”.

"That is why his handlers and his wife, who by the way look increasingly like visiting angels, have to schedule in these senior breaks for him so he can take naps and go for bike rides because he can't concentrate on the job the way he should," she added.

Ms Campos-Duffy, after accusing Mr Biden of lacking the ability to be president, then tried comparing the Democrat’s health to that of Mr Trump, who spent considerable periods of his presidency on the golf course.

The former president also spent a large amount of time on Twitter, before he was banned by the social media site following the Capitol riot in January.

"I mean, just compare it to president Donald Trump,” said Ms Campos-Duffy, “[Mr Trump] worked these long, long hours and had impromptu hour-long pressers with the media."

While Mr Biden has not held an official press briefing himself since becoming president in January – and attracted criticism from Republicans for not doing so – he has not spent hours playing golf, nor on his own golf courses, as did Mr Trump.

Mr Biden, meanwhile, has recently recovered from fracturing his foot, and according to his campaign team before winning in 2020, worked out five days a week, despite being the oldest man to become president.

His predecessor, Mr Trump, was frequently ridiculed for allegedly getting his doctor to falsify health reports, although this has not be proven.