Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News host Trey Gowdy criticized Republicans on Monday for railing against a federal judge who issued a court order blocking the Trump administration from deporting alleged Venezuelan gang members under an 18th-century law, noting that conservatives had previously praised this same judge.

“So you can’t pick and choose what day you like a judge and what day you don’t!” Gowdy declared during a Fox News appearance.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump kicked off a “constitutional showdown with the judicial branch of government” when his administration defied a temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg on deportation flights set for El Salvador. Despite the judge’s order that the planes of Venezuelan detainees turn around and return to the United States, the aircraft continued to El Salvador, where a video of the prisoners being shaved and herded into a mega-prison complex was shared by the country’s right-wing president.

“Oopsie … too late,” Nayib Bukele boasted on X (formerly Twitter). The White House reshared his post, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio personally thanked the El Salvadoran leader.

Fox News host Trey Gowdy criticizes Republicans for blasting a federal judge who issued a temporary restraining order on Donald Trump's deportations of Venezuelan migrants, noting they previously praised the same judge. ( Fox News )

“I think there’s clearly irreparable harm here given these folks will be deported,” Boasberg said in his order. “A brief delay in their removal does not cause the government any harm.”

He added: “Particularly given the plaintiffs’ information, unrebutted by the government, that flights are actively departing and planning to depart, I do not believe that I’m able to wait any longer. Any plane containing these folks that is going to take off or is in the air needs to be returned to the United States.”

According to an executive order quietly signed by Trump on Friday night, the deportations are being carried out under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, an obscure maritime law that had only been invoked three times before — and only during times of war. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, meanwhile, acknowledged that the administration ignored the court order. “A single judge in a single city cannot direct the movements of an aircraft carrier full of foreign alien terrorists who were physically expelled from U.S. soil,” she said.

During an appearance on America’s Newsroom, Gowdy — a former federal prosecutor and GOP congressman — pointed out that while he agrees that gang members should “be deported period,” the issue revolves around the lack of due process and relying on that applies to rival nations in wartime.

“I get people’s frustration,” he stated. “But judges don’t make the law. They follow the law. If we have a law from 1798 that deals with foreign countries, how does that apply to a non-nation state that happens to be a criminal gang?”

Gowdy was then asked to react to statements put out by Leavitt and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who groused that Boasberg was just “another judge deciding policy to benefit foreign gang members” and that judges are “acting as activists and not arbiters of the law.” The Fox News personality, however, felt his former GOP colleagues were being more than a tad hypocritical.

“Look, this is the same judge — I think Bill and Dana, if I’m right — that ordered the release of 14,000 Hillary Clinton emails,” Gowdy told Fox News anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino. “This the same judge, if I'm right, that said no you cannot access Donald Trump’s tax returns. So you can’t pick and choose what day you like a judge and what day you don’t!”

Indeed, in September 2016, Boasberg ordered the State Department to release a specific number of emails from Clinton’s time as Secretary of State before Election Day that year. He also issued a 2017 opinion that said the court lacks the authority to order the IRS to release Trump’s tax returns.

“Really, if you are mad at the judge, you might want to look at Chuck Grassley’s tweet and say maybe Congress ought to update a law from 1798,” Gowdy concluded. “Really? That’s the best we can do?”