Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Delaware judge delayed the opening of a closely watched trial between a voting machine company and Fox News involving a $1.6bn defamation lawsuit against the network.

The trial was scheduled to begin inside Delaware Superior Court in Wilmington on 17 April following last week’s pre-trial hearings and jury selection. Judge Eric Davis did not cite a reason for the delay on Sunday night.

Attorneys for Fox were set defend the network against Dominion’s argument that false statements about the company in the wake of the 2020 presidential election were defamatory and cost Dominion significant business and reputational harm.

Defamation cases rarely go to trial, but it will be up to a jury to determine whether the claims that were aired on Fox News meet the high bar for the “actual malice” standard – knowingly presenting false claims with reckless disregard for the truth.

Last week, Judge Eric Davis scolded attorneys for Fox News for failing to be “straightforward” with him and said he would impose sanctions on the network and investigate whether its legal team had deliberately withheld evidence.

He also said he would impose a special master, an outside counsel, to investigate Fox’s handling of discovery materials and whether Fox withheld information about the nature and scope of Fox Corporation CEO Rupert Murdoch’s involvement.

This is a developing story