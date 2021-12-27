Fox News host calls to fire ‘power drunk’ Fauci over domestic flight vaccine mandates

Fox and Friends host Will Cain lashed out at infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci after he raised the possibility that requiring domestic air travelers to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 could help bring the pandemic under control.

Dr Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and longtime director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, made the suggestion during a Monday appearance on MSNBC when he said it would be “reasonable” for the Biden administration to consider such a plan.

“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Dr Fauci said. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered”.

The Fox News host, one of many personalities employed by the right-wing network who have used the veteran virologist into a foil to deflect from former president Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic’s the first year, said Dr Fauci was drunk on power and called for him to be fired for even making such a suggestion.

“Dr Anthony Fauci needs to be fired. He is simply out of control. He is power drunk, and I would ask any journalist who has access to Dr. Anthony Fauci ... [to] ask him ask him the limit of his own power,” Cain said.

Cain suggested that the physician would most likely respond that any answer would be depend on “what the data says at the moment” before angrily concluding: “We're not governed by data”.

According to a November Harris poll, roughly 66 percent of Americans either “strongly” or “somewhat” support the idea of requiring air travelers to show proof of vaccination in order to fly.