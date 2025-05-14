Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News pundit Jesse Watters defended Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after he took a dip in Washington D.C.’s Rock Creek this past weekend, despite severe bacteria warnings.

“That [creek] looks clean,” Watters said on The Five on Tuesday.

“It doesn’t look like it’s filled with sewage,” he added.

Watters, who has previously boasted of his close ties with the Trump administration, added: “I know the entire cabinet and that I’ll be asking for special favors.”

His latest comments are at odds with the official advice of the National Park Service.

open image in gallery RFK Jr. posted pictures of him and his family taking a swim in the bacteria-ridden creek Sunday ( Robert F. Kennedy Jr/X )

On Sunday, RFK Jr. shared that he took a dip in the creek with his grandchildren, despite the NPS’s ban on swimming and water wading in Rock Creek Park “due to high bacteria levels.”

“Mother’s Day hike in Dumbarton Oaks Park with Amaryllis, Bobby, Kick, and Jackson, and a swim with my grandchildren, Bobcat and Cassius in Rock Creek,” the controversial secretary shared on X Sunday.

NPS officials advise that the high levels of bacteria and other infectious pathogens pose a hazard to both human and pet health.

RFK Jr. is known for going against the grain and challenging traditional scientific advice from entrenched public institutions.

Earlier this month, he falsely asserted that the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine contains “aborted fetus debris”, while multiple measles outbreaks have been surging in North America.

“With all due respect, swimming in Rock Creek is prohibited because the water is contaminated with [feces],” one X user wrote in response to the health secretary’s swimming post.

open image in gallery At one point, RFK Jr. appeared to be fully submerged underwater in Rock Creek ( Robert F. Kennedy Jr/X )

While Isik Mater, another X user, wrote: “Wild how RFK Jr. warning everyone about the “dangers of vaccines” is out here letting his grandkids splash around in the kind of creek that gives you flesh-eating bacteria and E. coli. Hope they packed something more protective than natural immunity.”

MAGA supporters, on the contrary, praised the health secretary for taking the dangerous dip.

Watters went on to state that “you can see right through” the bacteria-ridden creek, in contrast to the Hudson River, which “you can’t even see through,” he said.

The Independent contacted the NPS and HHS for comment.