Even Fox News isn’t impressed with Musk dodging question over alleged drug use

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Fox News host called out Elon Musk’s response to the New York Times report alleging drug use while the billionaire was working as Trump’s senior adviser at the Department of Government Efficiency.

The Times report alleged that Musk was frequently using magic mushrooms, ecstasy, Adderall, and ketamine in amounts that caused him bladder issues.

When asked about the report during an Oval Office press briefing on Friday, Musk questioned the newspaper’s credibility.

“Wait, wait, The New York Times, is that the same publication that got a Pulitzer Prize for false reporting on Russiagate? Is it the same organization?” Musk replied. “Let’s move on.”

On Sunday, Fox News anchor Howard Kurtz called out Musk for refusing to answer the question directly, saying he “decided to talk about something from five years ago involving the Pulitzers because he knew that he did not want to answer that question. That’s my take.”

Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk refused to directly answer a question about a recent report alleging he regularly used drugs while working as the senior adviser at the Department of Government Efficiency ( AP )

"That's called deflection," Kurtz said.

Musk has previously admitted to using a "small amount" of ketamine to treat depression. He made the admission in an interview with former CNN host Don Lemon in 2024.

Critics of Musk on social media — including his own platform, X — have been quick to accuse him of being under the influence of drugs, generally in response to videos of him doing odd things.

In a recent video in which Musk was recorded stacking spoons at a dinner, one X user accused him of "tripping on ketamine" while visiting Trump's Bedminster golf club.

Musk replied to the accusation by saying, "I'm not on ketamine ffs."

Another video of Musk's recent appearance in the Oval Office, which shows him lolling his head and rolling his eyes while Trump was speaking. His appearance — including a black eye he said he received while playing with his young son — was similarly lampooned on social media.

Musk's latest visit to the Oval Office was something of a send off; his predetermined time serving as Trump's senior adviser at DOGE has expired, and he appears to be returning to the private sector to focus on his businesses, though the president insists that the world's richest man will still be hanging around DC.