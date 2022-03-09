Botched Fox News graphic shows blank spaces for Trump’s accomplishments
‘Don’t think it was a malfunction. For once Fox was correct,’ commented one Twitter user
An on-air glitch somewhat undermined a Fox News segment about Donald Trump’s presidential accomplishments when the graphics for the list literally drew a blank.
The awkward moment came during conservative host Laura Ingraham’s Monday night broadcast, as she complained that the press was harder on then-president Trump in 2019 than it is now on President Biden.
“Think about how miserable – miserable! – the White House press corps was, let’s say in, I don’t know, kind of the end of 2019,” Ms Ingraham said. “What was happening then? Well, that’s when we had energy independence. That’s when we had low inflation.”
As she said this, two white cards appeared on the screen, but their text didn’t match Ms Ingraham’s words. Instead, they listed “tougher trade policies” and “no wars.”
Meanwhile, Ms Ingraham continued.
“Rising wages, even for blue collar workers,” the pundit said. “We also had record low unemployment.”
At this point, the list graphic broke down. With each new item Ms Ingraham mentioned, a completely blank card appeared on the screen. After two of these, the camera suddenly turned away from the list.
On Twitter, the mistake did not go unnoticed.
“Graphic listing good things under Trump malfunctions and starts showing blank empty spaces,” one user pointed out.
“Don’t think it was a malfunction,” another commented. “For once Fox was correct.”
“This, as @IngrahamAngle knows, is not accurate at all,” another argued. “All the spaces should have been blank.”
Others complained that Ms Ingraham’s list was misleading. Though her graphic claimed “no wars,” in 2019 the US military was still heavily involved in Afghanistan. And while Ms Ingraham praised Mr Trump for his low unemployment numbers, she conveniently limited her timeframe to “the end of 2019,” just before the coronavirus exploded across the US. From February to April 2020, the country lost a historic 22.4 million jobs.
The Independent has reached out to Fox News for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies