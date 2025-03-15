Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is “underwater on everything” when it comes to his approval ratings, a Fox News host declared Thursday.

Jessica Tarlov pointed to a new Quinnipiac poll released this week that found 53 percent of voters disapprove of the president’s second term performance.

Voters responded to questions about trade policies with China and Canada, immigration issues, foreign policies, military issues and Trump’s handling of the economy and federal workforce.

Since the start of his second term, the stock market has been tumbling, thousands of federal workers are unemployed and Trump has threatened chaos with the country’s strongest trade partners.

“The Democratic messaging actually has been going pretty well,” Tarlov said on The Five, despite another recent poll that showed Democrats don’t have a handle on their response to Trump’s policies. “So, talking about they’re trying to cut your healthcare while giving tax breaks to the rich.

“There’s over 50 percent disapproval of Trump himself, how he’s handling the economy, how he’s handling the federal workforce, how he’s handling Ukraine-Russia, how he’s handling trade with Mexico, how he’s handling trade with Canada,” Tarlov said. “So basically, he’s underwater on everything.”

Trump’s polling has struggled since before his joint session of Congress address on March 4. Another Quinnipiac poll from last month determined 45 percent approved of Trump’s performance and 49 percent disapproved.

Meanwhile, a similar CNN poll released this week found 54 percent of voters disapprove of Trump, while 45 percent approve. One Reuters poll determined voters thought Trump’s economic policies had become too “erratic.”

Tarlov blamed part of Trump’s failing poll numbers on recent town halls held by both Democrat and Republican congressional members, in which thousands attended to get clarity on the Trump administration’s new policies, particularly those pertaining to cutting swaths of the federal workforce.

On the Republican side, social media videos have shown members coming under fire for supporting the Department of Government Efficiency, which has been tasked with making the cuts.

“And we know about the Republicans having town halls and then having to run away or asking questions like, ‘What do you think of DOGE?’ and expecting people to say something positive and then they are screaming,’” Tarlov said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has baselessly suggested angry community members are “paid actors.”

Just this week, North Carolina Republican Representative Chuck Edwards was confronted by angry constituents demanding to know how he could justify cutting parts of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. He was booed and ultimately escorted out of the meeting.