Fox News appeared to mute and cut off a White House briefing on Wednesday when Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned the network for calling President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator”.

Donald Trump was arrested and arraigned for a second time on Tuesday in Miami – this time on 37 federal charges related to his handling of classified government documents after leaving the White House.

Following his arraignment, Mr Trump gave a speech at his Bedminster golf club on Tuesday night, which coincided with an address by Mr Biden at the White House.

Fox News’ covered the speeches with a split screen of the two men, including a news chyron reading: “WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED.”

The graphic appeared near the end of the 8pm hour during a broadcast of “Fox News Tonight”, a show that replaced Tucker Carlson's show after he was fired.

During a White House press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, a reporter asked Ms Jean-Pierre about the Fox News chyron.

“There are probably about 787,000,000 things that I can say about this. That was wrong,” she said – a reference to the $787m payout Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems to settle a defamation case.

As Ms Jean-Pierre began her answer, Fox News – which was broadcasting the briefing live – dropped her audio, with an off-screen anchor announcing they would “continue to listen for any of the top stories” from the briefing.

A loud sigh was heard as the camera then cut to anchor John Roberts who instead began a report on a 10-foot crocodile that found its way into a pool in Florida.

Fox News chyron calls Biden ‘wannabe dictator’ while Trump plays down charges over mishandling nuclear secrets (Screen grab)

Fox News was pressed by reporters to explain the chyron immediately after it was spotted, with the network giving a one-line statement on the matter.

“The chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed,” a spokesperson for the network told CNN.

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade also referred to Mr Trump as the “president of the United States” during its airing of the post-arraignment speeches.