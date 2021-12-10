AP News Digest 3:50 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————-

ONLY ON AP

————————

THE AP INTERVIEW-VANESSA NAKATE — Climate activist Vanessa Nakate is reflecting on the whirlwind of 2021 and what she and other young activists plan for the year to come. She expressed disappointment in the outcome of the U.N. climate talks in Scotland, saying she “expected the leaders to rise up for the people, to rise up for the planet.” Instead, the world could be on a pathway to warming that would be “a death sentence” for many communities, especially in Africa. By Cara Anna. SENT: 1,010 words, photos, video.

THE AP INTERVIEW-MCKENZIE — The top U.S. officer for the Middle East, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie says the U.S. has no plans to remove troops or military assets from Iraq, even as the United States moves to end its combat mission there by the end of the month. By Lolita C. Baldor and Robert Burns. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video, graphics. With UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN — McKenzie says the al-Qaida extremist group has grown slightly inside Afghanistan.

————————

TOP STORIES

————————

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the origin of the virus tormenting the world remains shrouded in mystery. Most scientists believe it emerged in the wild and jumped from bats to humans, either directly or through another animal. Others theorize it escaped from a Chinese lab. By Science Writer Laura Ungar. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

MEXICO-MIGRANTS CRASH — Rescue workers rushing to a highway accident found a horrific scene of death and injury after a freight truck jammed with as many as 200 migrants tipped over and crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge in southern Mexico. The migrants inside the cargo trailer were flipped, tossed and crushed into a pile that mingled the living and the dead. The death toll stands at 53. By Manuel De La Cruz and Edgar H. Clemente. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

UKRAINE-MILITARY-CHALLENGE — When Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and threw its support behind separatists in the country’s east more than seven years ago, Kyiv’s underfunded and disorganized armed forces struggled to mount a credible response. Now, amid fears that a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine’s border could signal a possible attack, military experts say Moscow would face stronger resistance this time. But they emphasize that Ukraine would be well short of what it needs to counter Russia’s overwhelming land, sea and air superiority. By Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

BIDEN-DEMOCRACY SUMMIT — President Joe Biden looks to close his two-day virtual Summit for Democracy by shining a spotlight on the importance of election integrity, countering authoritarian regimes and bolstering independent media. By Aamer Madhani and Colleen Long. SENT: 1,090 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 1,200 words after 1:45 p.m. Biden remarks.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT-TRIAL — Jussie Smollett’s conviction for lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack came nearly three years after his report of a horrifying hate crime quickly became part of a polarized political landscape, with people — including the president of the United States — weighing in from all over. By Don Babwin and Sara Burnett. SENT: 830 words, photos, video.

LEBANON NEW MIGRANTS — Lebanese are setting off from the port city of Tripoli to attempt the perilous journey by boat to Cyprus and beyond in the hopes of reaching Europe. They join Iraqis, Afghans and Sudanese in leaving their homeland after Lebanon’s economic collapse threw two-thirds of the population into poverty in just over a year. By Bassem Mroue. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

————————

TRENDING NEWS

————————

STEELERS-VIKINGS — Vikings beat Steelers 36-28, deny last-play pass in end zone. SENT: 920 words, photos.

ISRAEL-US-TRUMP — Trump slams Israel’s Netanyahu for congratulating Biden. SENT: 430 words, photo.

BIDEN — Biden set to make first late-night TV appearance as president. SENT: 170 words, photo.

OBIT-RALPH TAVARES — Ralph Tavares, eldest brother of R&B quintet Tavares, dies. SENT: 390 words.

————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

————————

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RETURN-TO-OFFICE — Companies of all sizes are rethinking their plans to send workers back to the office as the new omicron variant adds another layer of uncertainty. By Retail Writer Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH KOREA — New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country’s goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. SENT: 430 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ROMANIA — Romania introduces new travel restrictions and isolation measures for people entering the country as officials seek to avert another health care crisis following the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. SENT: 460 words.

ANTI-VACCINE-GROUP-MEDICAL-DIRECTOR — The president of California’s medical board, which issues medical licenses and disciplines doctors, says a group of anti-vaccine activists stalked her at home and followed her to her office. SENT: 650 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GERMANY — German lawmakers are debating a bill that would require staff at hospitals and nursing homes to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs. SENT: 140 words.

—————————

WASHINGTON

—————————

CAPITOL BREACH-TRUMP — A federal appeals court rules against an effort by former President Donald Trump to shield documents from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Trump is expected to appeal to the Supreme Court. SENT: 660 words, photo.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

BOB DOLE — Longtime Sen. Bob Dole is honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial a day after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol. SENT: 870 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 990 words after 11 a.m. service.

DAUNTE WRIGHT-OFFICER TRIAL — Prosecutors at a former Minnesota police officer’s trial in the shooting of Daunte Wright played extensive video of the aftermath, showing jurors images of officers pulling him from his car and attempting lifesaving measures. , SENT: 820 words, photos, videos. UPCOMING: Trial resumes at 10 a.m.

SNOWPLOW DRIVER SHORTAGE — The latest essential services struggling with the nationwide labor shortage is snowplow drivers to keep the roads clear during the winter. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

RENTAL ASSISTANCE-OREGON — In Oregon, where a long-standing housing crisis has been exacerbated by the pandemic, tenants on the brink of eviction are losing safety nets that kept them housed. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————

PALESTINIANS-HUNGER STRIKES — Palestinian prisoners who have succeeded in using prolonged hunger strikes to secure their release from Israeli detention get a hero’s welcome when they return home, seen as icons of resilience in the face of a military occupation. SENT: 970 words, photos.

TUNISIA-LGBT-VIOLENCE — Police violence is among the myriad challenges that LGBTQ people experience in Tunisia, and observers say officers who can dispense beatings with impunity are becoming increasingly brazen. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

MYANMAR — Myanmar’s military-installed government has described as “fake news” reports that its troops were involved in a widely reported massacre in the country’s northwest in which soldiers allegedly rounded up and killed 11 civilians whose charred bodies were later discovered by fellow villagers. SENT: 630 words, photos.

TAIWAN-NICARAGUA-EXPLAINER — Nicaragua’s decision to sever diplomatic links with Taiwan and recognize China leaves the self-governing island democracy with just 14 diplomatic allies. SENT: 940 words, photos. With TAIWAN-NICARAGUA Taiwan loses diplomatic ally Nicaragua to China.

UNITED-NATIONS-AFGHANISTAN-ECONOMIC-COLLAPSE — The U.N. humanitarian chief warned that Afghanistan’s economic collapse “is happening before our eyes” and urged the international community to take action to stop “the freefall” before it leads to more deaths. SENT: 730 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-HELICOPTERS — Australia’s military says it plans to ditch its fleet of European-designed Taipan helicopters and instead buy U.S. Black Hawks and Seahawks because the American machines are more reliable. SENT: 280 words, photos.

——————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

——————————

UNITED NATIONS-CLIMATE AND TERRORISM — Climate change is “an aggravating factor” for instability, conflict and terrorism, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says. SENT: 690 words.

————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————

CONSUMER INFLATION — The government reports on consumer inflation for November, with expectations that prices surged last month compared with a year earlier at the fastest pace in decades. By Economics Writer Martin Crutsinger. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 8:30 a.m. With CONSUMER-PRICES-EXPLAINER.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Global stock markets declined ahead of U.S. inflation data that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 430 words, photos.

————————

SPORTS

————————

INDYCAR-OBIT-UNSER — Al Unser, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record four times, has died following a long illness. He was 82. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 560 words, photos.

OBIT-THOMAS — Demaryius Thomas, who earned five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33. By Sports Writer Paul Newberry. SENT: 1,190 words, photos. UPCOMING: video.

COACHING PIPELINE-DURDE — Before he was the first full-time British-born coach in the NFL, Aden Durde worked to improve access to American football for young players in his home country of England. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————

LOUIS VUITTON-FUR — A group of Christian, Hindu, Buddhist and Jewish leaders is urging luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to stop using animal fur in its clothing and other products. SENT: 270 words.

————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.