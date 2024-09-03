Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Fred Trump III has slammed his uncle Donald Trump over his controversial visit to Arlington National Cemetery, saying he “doesn’t give a s***” about US service members and likening his actions to the ending of The Godfather Part II.

The former president’s nephew spoke to MSNBC‘s Deadline: White House on Monday amid the ongoing backlash Trump is facing over the visit where he posed with a thumbs up at the graves of fallen soldiers, his campaign staffers allegedly shoved a cemetery official, and the team filmed a campaign video – against Arlington’s rules.

This scandal comes after Trump has long been haunted by the phrase “draft-dodger” for years, as he was excused of skipping out on military service in 1972 on account of bone spurs in his foot – something that many, including his nephew, have claimed was a deliberate move to avoid being drafted into the Vietnam War.

When asked by host Nicolle Wallace why he thinks people in the military support his uncle given the controversies, Fred said: “I have no idea and I know many people who are in the military.”

“I had the pleasure of speaking on an interview with National Defense radio,” the Trump family member said.

He continued: “I told the truth, I basically told this story, and I said he just doesn't give a s*** about them, he just doesn't.”

The former president’s nephew Fred Trump claims his uncle does not care about military service members ( MSNBC )

Fred went on to compare his businessman uncle’s stance to the ending of the iconic Francis Ford Coppola movie.

“It’s the great ‘Godfather II,’ one of the last scenes when Sonny says, ‘Country ain’t your blood, kid.’ And Michael Corleone says, ‘No, I don’t believe that,’” he said.

“Donald believes in Donald,” he added.

The GOP presidential candidate has been facing backlash for over a week now, after he visited Arlington National Cemetery on August 26 for a ceremony remembering the 13 service members who were killed in a terrorist attack at Kabul airport during US military withdrawals from Afghanistan in 2021.

During the visit, two senior members of the Trump campaign were accused of pushing and verbally abusing a cemetery official who tried to tell them not to film or take photos, under federal law.

Trump has also been accused of using the cemetery as a “political stunt”, after he posed in front of gravestones while flashing a smile and thumbs up to photographers and filmed a campaign video later posted to TikTok.

This scandal comes after Trump has a history of controversies around his treatment of members of the military.

He was previously slammed for his past comments about veterans, with The Atlantic reporting in 2020 that he called dead soldiers “suckers” and “losers” when pulling out of a trip to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, near Paris, in 2018.

Donald Trump gave the thumbs up at the grave of a soldier at Arlington National Cemetery ( Utah Governor Spencer Cox )

Fred spoke about the “suckers” and “losers” comments during Monday’s interview, as he pointed out that the former president’s father, also named Fred Trump, was “the only one in the Trump family to ever serve.”

Pointing to the late senator John McCain, Fred said: “This is a genuine hero, okay, let’s make no mistake about it.”

“The fact that Donald called him, in essence, a loser – I don’t get it,” he said, pulling a face.

“Anyone who is disabled, or anyone he deems lesser than him is a loser,” Fred said of his uncle, before adding: “Which, okay that’s just the way he is – that ain’t going to change.”

Trump also sparked outrage last month for suggesting the civilian award is “actually much better” than the Medal of Honor because those awarded with the military award are often “in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets, or they’re dead.”

Senator and Army National Guard veteran Tammy Duckworth – who lost both legs in the Iraq War and now uses a wheelchair – called Trump “despicable” and “not fit to be commander in chief” over the comments.

Trump has been quick to go on the defense over the Arlington scandal, deflecting onto Vice President Kamala Harris by wildly claiming she “killed” the 13 US soldiers in Afghanistan.

In other attacks, he has also bizarrely claimed Harris lied about working in McDonald's as a college summer job in the 1980s.

Despite his efforts, Harris has been pulling away from him in the polls and is now riding on a 3.2 point lead over her opponent.

The scandal could make an appearance at the September 10 debate between the two presidential candidates on ABC News, the first live and on-camera test between them.