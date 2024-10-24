Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Fred Upton, a member of the Republican Party who represented Michigan in Congress for more than three decades, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president on Thursday, breaking from his party in defiance of Donald Trump.

Reflecting on the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Upton said Trump is “unfit to serve as commander in chief again” and has continued to engage in unacceptable “unhinged behavior”, in a statement obtained by the New York Times.

“Time and time again, respected senior national Republicans have urged our former president to focus on governing rather than personal attacks, mistruths and continued false 2020 election claims,” Upton said.

“Instead of heeding that advice, we see unhinged behavior not acceptable in most forums almost daily,” he added.

Former Michigan Representative Fred Upton, pictured in 2022, said he has cast his ballot for Kamala Harris believing she will create a bipartisan administration ( Getty Images )

Upton, 71, told The Detroit News he already voted for Harris via absentee ballot – the first time he’s voted for a Democratic presidential candidate, calling it “the right thing to do”.

He has become the latest Republican to break from party loyalty in opposition to Trump who has become a deeply controversial figure even within the GOP.

Upton joins other notable Republicans like former vice president Dick Cheney, former congresswoman Liz Cheney as well as former Reagan, Bush I, Bush II and Trump administration staff and officials in endorsing Harris.

The former Michigan rep said he is “convinced” Harris is more capable of getting things done in a bipartisan fashion than Trump who has launched endless attacks on Democrats and promised to retaliate against his enemies.

He cited the Senate’s bipartisan immigration package, which Harris supports and Trump interfered with earlier this year causing it to stall.

Republican Liz Cheney has been campaigning with Kamala Harris ( Getty Images )

Harris has said if she were elected she would appoint a Republican to her cabinet.

"I’m convinced that those of us who are willing to stand up now will be at the table as we try to chart a path to resolve these issues,” Upton said. “They are too important to ignore. ... At some point, the country has to come ahead of party, and that’s what this is all about."

Though he is considered a traditional Republican, Upton is a moderate conservative. During his time in Congress, he voted against the Affordable Care Act but also voted in favor of abortion access and marriage equality legislation.

Upton was critical of Trump during his administration and in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

He broke with his party to vote in favor of holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress, condemning Trump for making racist comments about congresswomen of color on Twitter, impeaching Trump after January 6 and establishing the January 6 commission.

When he announced his retirement last year, Trump welcomed it.

The Independent has asked the Harris campaign for comment on the endorsement.