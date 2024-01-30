Georgia county at centre of Trump case targeted by cyberattack

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fulton County, Georgia, where former President Donald Trump is being prosecuted for election interference, has been targeted by a wide-ranging cyberattack.

The internet-based phone system has been disabled, as have computers which are storing court documents, the county IT department said in a statement.

Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts told the press during a Monday briefing that the attack is being investigated by law enforcement, adding that it was unclear when the system would be restored.

The office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is in charge of the Trump probe, has been affected by the outages, The Messenger noted. There’s nothing to suggest that the cyberattack was politically motivated or connected to the case prosecuted by the DA.

Ms Willis is prosecuting Mr Trump and a large number of co-defendants on RICO charges following their attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

President Joe Biden became the first Democrat to win Georgia on the presidential level since former President Bill Clinton won the state in 1992.

The tax commissioner’s office for Fulton Country in Atlanta was closed on Monday and other offices in the county restricted its services. While public computers at libraries in Fulton County could not be used on Monday, online services were still accessible.

“We at Fulton County take cybersecurity seriously and we place a high priority on the protection of sensitive information,” Mr Pitts said on Monday, according to CNN. “At this time, we are not aware of any transfer of sensitive information about citizens or employees, but we will continue to look carefully at this issue.”

The office of the DA no longer has access to its phones, the internet, or the site for the courts, CNN noted.

“The FBI routinely advises the public and private sectors about cyber threats in order to help them guard against the actions of cyber criminals,” the agency told the outlet. “We work with our interagency partners to identify, pursue, and defeat all those who partake in cybercrime.”

Governments on both the state and local levels have been dealing with cyberattacks for years, with Atlanta having to shell out almost $3m following a 2018 attack and Baltimore spending at least $18m to recover after a 2019 attack.

The largest county in New Mexico was struck by two cyberattacks in January 2022, forcing the closure of public schools in Albuquerque and shutting down cameras at a jail.