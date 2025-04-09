Gabbard sets up DOGE-style team to weed out ‘weaponization’ in national intelligence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard has reportedly set up her own DOGE-like group to cut costs and investigate "weaponization" in the 18 agencies under her authority, according to a new report.

Gabbard's Director's Initiatives Group was established in adherence to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump to "bring about transparency and accountability" in the U.S.'s intelligence agencies, according to a press release from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which was released on Tuesday.

“We are already identifying wasteful spending in real time, streamlining outdated processes, reviewing documents for declassification, and leading ongoing efforts to root out abuses of power and politicization,” the release said.

An official familiar with the situation told the Washington Post that the group was made up of 10 people from outside of the intelligence agencies who has been vetted by the White House.

U.S. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard has created a DOGE-like group to cut costs and consider declassifying information within the U.S. intelligence community ( Getty Images )

The move comes two weeks after Gabbard told Congress that Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency had not pursued layoffs or program cuts in the ODNI. Gabbard's new group appears to be tasked, in part, with carrying out similar cost-cutting actions within the intelligence community.

Members of Gabbard's group have apparently been working at the ODNI's headquarters in McLean, Virginia, since February, according to the sources who spoke to the Post.

Gabbard and Senator Tom Cotton — who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee — both said they want to slash costs at the ODNI, which employs approximately 2,000 people.

Though cuts may save some money, a significant portion of the $106bn allocated to U.S. spy agencies pay for resources like satellites and other high-end technology, in addition to difficult to cut staff like CIA case officers and analysts.

Members of the DIG have reportedly been tasked with also reviewing documents for possible declassification, including information related to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. investigations into Russia's attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election, and Havana Syndrome, according to the ODNI.

At least 100 ODNI workers have opted to take an early resignation deal ahead of the DIG's actions.

According to the sources who spoke to the Post, at least 45 intelligence workers have resigned specifically because they fear they won't be able to do their jobs effectively under Gabbard and Trump's leadership.

“They don’t believe they can continue to carry out the core mission of keeping the nation safe, under these circumstances,” the source reportedly said.

Gabbard has long been a critic of U.S. intelligence agencies, often implying that they were politicized. Her prior comments have reportedly contributed to the exodus of intelligence workers.

“People aren’t skeptical of her because she’s calling for more efficiency in the structure,” a former official told the Post. “They’re skeptical of her over what positions she has taken over many years now.”