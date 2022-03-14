Former Democratic Rep Tulsi Gabbard responded to Republican Sen Mitt Romney saying she was making “treasonous lies” about Russia’s invasion by Ukraine by making a simple declaration: show your work or resign.

The Utah Republican and 2012 GOP presidential nominee blasted the former Hawaii congresswoman who has moved rightward in recent years. He specifically referred to a video Ms Gabbard posted where she spoke about “25 to 30” US-funded labs that “if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world”.

“Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives,” Mr Romney tweeted.

In response, Ms Gabbard tweeted in a thread outlining that Mr Romney’s claim that securing the labs would lead to a loss of life was the exact opposite of what could happen.

“The spread of pathogens is what will cause the loss of life, not the prevention of such spread,” she tweeted. The former Hawaii congresswoman cited a number of headlines and quotations about biomedical research facilities in Ukraine. “Evidence of the existence of such biolabs, their vulnerability, and thus the need to take immediate action to secure them is beyond dispute.”

Though Ms Gabbard did not claim that the United States funded the labs operated by Ukraine’s government for nefarious purposes, her comments track with US officials’ concerns about Russia spreading false claims about manufacturing bioweapons in Ukraine.

“So, Senator Romney, you have a choice: out of pride, continue to deny the truth or admit you are wrong, apologize, and resign,” she said. “And remember that without the truth, we can be neither safe nor free.”