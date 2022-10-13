Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Gabby Giffords named grand marshal of 2023 Rose Parade

Gabby Giffords will serve as grand marshal of the 134th Rose Parade

Beth Harris
Thursday 13 October 2022 19:31
Rose Parade Gabby Giffords
Rose Parade Gabby Giffords
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Gabby Giffords will serve as grand marshal of the 134th Rose Parade next year.

The former Democratic congresswoman from Arizona will ride down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Giffords will be part of the coin flip for the 109th Rose Bowl game later that day.

Because Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday next year, the parade and game will be held on Monday in keeping with the Tournament of Roses’ tradition of never having the events on a Sunday.

“I'm so honored to be grand master of the Rose Parade,” Giffords said Thursday after being introduced on the lawn of Tournament House in Pasadena. She walked out to the Tom Petty song “I Won't Back Down.”

The parade’s theme of “Turning the Corner” represents the world emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and the sweeping turn the floats and bands make from Orange Grove Boulevard onto Colorado Boulevard as part of their 5 1/2-mile route.

Recommended

Giffords, 52, was shot in the head in January 2011 outside a Tucson, Arizona, grocery store during a public appearance. Because of the severe brain injury she suffered, she had to re-learn how to walk and talk.

“Our lives can change so quickly. Mine did when I was shot but I never gave up hope,” Giffords told the crowd. “I chose to make a new start, to move ahead and not look back.”

Tournament of Roses president Amy Wainscott chose Giffords as “a perfect example of how to valiantly turn the corner.”

Giffords is a gun safety advocate who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this year.

Giffords' husband, Democrat Mark Kelly, is running for reelection to the U.S. Senate from Arizona. He didn’t join her for Thursday’s announcement, but he will be beside her for the New Year’s festivities.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in