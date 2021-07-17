Third California venue cancels on Gaetz and Greene’s America First rally

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene saw a third California venue cancel their America First rally just hours before the event.

The Republican lawmakers thought they had finally secured the M3 Live Anaheim Event Center for the rally on Saturday night, despite opposition from city leaders.

But after Anaheim officials criticised the controversial politicians for bringing the event to the city, the venue changed its mind about hosting the pro-Trump representatives and their supporters.

“A planned America First rally at a private venue in our city is cancelled,” the city tweeted.

“The city of Anaheim shared public concerns with the operator and those concerns are shared by the operator.

“As a city we respect free speech but also have a duty to call out speech that does not reflect out city and its values.”

The latest embarrassing cancelation comes after two venues, the Pacific Hills Banquet & Event Center in Laguna Hills and the Riverside Convention Center, cancelled on the GOP members when complaints flooded in.

And in Riverside, members of the city council also opposed the event. Council member Ronald Fierro said: “The hateful and racist rhetoric that will be perpetrated at this event by these two well-known extremists has absolutely no place in our City.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congresswoman from Georgia, lost her house Committee assignments in February after videos emerged of her supporting QAnon and 9/11 conspiracy theories, along with harassing school shooting survivors.

She also called for the execution of House leader Nancy Pelosi in a Facebook post, and compared the Senate’s mask mandate to the Holocaust, for which she later apologised.

Mr Gaetz, a congressman from Florida, is reportedly under investigation by the Justice Department for alleged sex trafficking, which he has strongly denied. He has not been charged with any crimes.

Mr Gaetz posted a message on Twitter after the cancelation to say that the event would not be stopped.

“OMG the venue for today’s #AmericaFirst rally w myself and (Marjorie Taylor Greene) is going to be even better than we imagined. The cancellations show how afraid the Left is of our message. But they can’t cancel our movement!” he tweeted.