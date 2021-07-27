Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and others drowned out by protesting brass band

Greene and Gaetz staged an event at the Department of Justice to protest treatment of people arrested for the Capitol riot.

John Bowden
Tuesday 27 July 2021 19:04
<p>Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert and others are ushered away by security as protesters crowded and shouted down the group during a press conference outside of the Justice Department.</p>

(Twitter: Zachary Petrizzo)

Protesters drowned out US Reps Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republican members of Congress

The lawmakers, who were addressing the media about the treatment of suspected rioters imprisoned awaiting trial for their actions on 6 January, fled the news conference surrounded by security as protesters screamed at Mr Gaetz, calling him a "pedophile", and accusing the group of committing treason with their statements in support of the rioters.

