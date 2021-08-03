Matt Gaetz under fire for trying to use Cuomo to claim he’s been treated unfairly

Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, who is under investigation by the FBI over whether or not he broke federal sex-trafficking laws, has weighed in on sexual harassment allegations against New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo.

On the day a damning report into Mr Cuomo’s conduct was released that concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women, Texas GOP Congressman Pat Fallon tweeted: “Just imagine how the mainstream media would be covering the Cuomo scandal if he were a Republican.”

Mr Gaetz responded: “If he were a Republican, he wouldn’t even need one named accuser for the media to smear him.”

The Florida Republican appeared to be making reference to his own weighty legal troubles. He is the subject of a Justice Department probe over allegations he paid women for sex, and that he slept with a minor and transported her across state lines.

He’s under an additional DOJ investigation for obstructing justice. The FBI is looking into the possibility his alleged actions mean he broke sex-trafficking laws.

If he were a Republican, he wouldn’t even need one named accuser for the media to smear him. https://t.co/Wf7wpgoPxF — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 3, 2021

Mr Gaetz has not been charged with any offence and has strongly denied allegations against him.

Nonetheless, ‘Sit this one out’ seemed to be the general consensus among Twitter users, with many indicating they found the tweet somewhat ill-advised.

Sit this one out venmo dude. https://t.co/yYxhhObHvU — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 3, 2021

“Sit this one out venmo dude” tweeted @davidmweissman, in reference to claims Mr Gaetz used payments app Venmo to pay young women via accused sex trafficker Joel Greenberg.

“Matty, I think you better sit this one out. Yours do have names and you also have accomplices talking.” said @duperdar