Iraq War veteran and Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego had nothing but swear words for Senator Ted Cruz and his fellow Arizonan Kyrsten Sinema after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Mr Gallego, an Iraq War veteran, tweeted after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“Just to be clear f*** you @tedcruz you f***ing baby killer,” Mr Gallego said of the Republican senator who represents Texas.

Mr Cruz had previously tweeted his condolences but many criticised him because of his opposition to increased gun regulations.

“Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde,” he tweeted. “We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding.

But Mr Gallego did not reserve his criticism solely for Republicans. The Democratic congressman, who is also a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, also criticised Ms Sinema.

Ms Sinema tweeted her condolences after the shooting in Uvalde.

“We are horrified and heartbroken by the senseless tragedy unfolding at Robb Elementary School in Texas and grateful to the first responders for acting swiftly. No families should ever have to fear violence in their children's schools.”

But Mr Gallego, who is considering a primary challenge to Ms Sinema in 2024, vocally criticised Ms Sinema for her support for the filibuster that requires most votes to clear a 60-vote threshold in the Senate.

“Please just stop.. unless you are willing to break the filibuster to actually pass sensible gun control measures you might as well just say ‘thoughts and prayers,’ Mr Gallego tweeted.