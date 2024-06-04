Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Attorney General Merrick Garland condemned Donald Trump and members of the GOP for spreading falsehoods about the Justice Department and President Joe Biden supposedly being behind the prosecution of Trump in New York over a hush money scheme.

Garland was speaking at a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and made the remark in his opening statement, accusing members and the former president (though not by name) of circulating “false claims that a jury verdict in a state trial, brought by a local district attorney, was somehow controlled by the Justice Department”.

“That conspiracy theory is an attack on the judicial process itself,” said Garland.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...