Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man who “looked forward” to combating “soft” people in Washington DC on 6 January, 2021 and called to “assassinate” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been sentenced to three years in prison for charges connected to the attack on the US Capitol.

Garret Miller of Richardson, Texas, was sentenced to 38 months in prison on 22 February after pleading guilty in December to nine counts, including assaulting a police officer, three counts of interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, and making an interstate threat to injure or kidnap.

Miller – who was “obsessed” with bogus 2020 presidential election conspiracy theories – brought a rope, a grappling hook and other materials he called “riot gear” when he traveled to Washington, according to the US Department of Justice. He posted threats to “multiple people” on his social media accounts targeting US Senator Chuck Schumer, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and now-former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, according to court documents.

During the riots, Miller was detained by US Capitol Police officers at least twice, including once in handcuffs, and vowed to leave, but he forced his way back into the halls of Congress each time.

That night, responding to a post from the New York congresswoman, he wrote: “Assassinate AOC.”

He was arrested two weeks later wearing a shirt with a picture of Donald Trump and the words “I was there, Washington, DC, January 6, 2021.”

Garret Miller was sentenced to three years in prison on charges connected to the Capitol riot, including threats to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (US Department of Justice)

Miller was “at the forefront of every barrier overturned, police line overrun, and entryway breached within his proximity that day,” according to prosecutors. “After being released and vowing to leave, Miller instead stayed at the riot, initially recording himself talking about a revolution.”

He assaulted a Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department sergeant and “engaged in a physical altercation with no fewer than six officers,” prosecutors said.

Miller also threatened the US Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt, according to court documents, which reported him saying that he wanted to “hug his neck with a nice rope.”

Following his arrest, Miller said he was “ashamed of his comments” and claimed that he was “following the instructions of former President Trump and he was my president and the commander-in-chief.”

“His statements also had me believing the election was stolen from him,” Mr Miller said in a statement. “Nevertheless, I fully recognize Joe Biden is now the President of the United States and that the election is over.”

Miller said his comments were “unnecessary, barbaric, and disrespectful” and that he was “proud, arrogant, and acted in anger.”

“I needed to be humbled,” he added. “My social media posts were disgusting and a complete embarrassment.”

Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot, including more than 300 people facing charges of assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the Justice Department.