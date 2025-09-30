‘Bad Bunny dressed in drag’: Gavin Newsom trolls MAGA over uproar to Super Bowl halftime show with JD Vance throwback
The Puerto Rican singer and actor was announced as the halftime headliner, which has upset MAGA in part because the artist has previously dressed in drag
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s official press office X account has trolled MAGA’s reaction to news that Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show by sharing a throwback picture of Vice President JD Vance.
The Puerto Rican singer was announced as the halftime act Sunday, which has upset MAGA in part because the artist has previously dressed in drag.
Lately, Newsom’s team has taken to mercilessly mocking the Trump administration on the governor’s official press office account.
The governor’s team couldn’t resist the latest opportunity to mock the MAGA movement.
“Im bOyCoTtInG ThE SuPeR BoWl bEcAuSe bAd bUnNy dReSsEd iN DrAg,” the official account posted late Monday, with a picture appearing to show Vance wearing a blonde wig and eyeliner.
It has been viewed over 1 million times and liked by more than 70,000 people.
The image first circulated during the 2024 presidential election campaign, reportedly taken while Vance was a student at Yale.
A source close to Vance last year told The Independent: “JD put on a bad wig at a party in college – not exactly scandalous.”
When contacted for comment at the time, Vance’s spokesperson didn’t deny the photo was of the then-Ohio senator.
The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.
Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, also invoked the wrath of MAGA after revealing recently that he decided not to include the U.S. in his 2025-2026 tour over fears that Immigration, Customs and Enforcement agents “could be outside” his concert venues.
Newsom’s account also trolled MAGA’s Benny Johnson, who branded Bad Bunny a “massive Trump hater,” an “anti-ICE activist.”
“Benny calm down, we all know you listen to Bad Bunny lol,” the account quipped Monday, with the sassy nail polish emoji.
Bad Bunny, one of the world’s most-streamed artists, dressed in drag in the music video on his 2020 single Yo Perreo Sola, which translates to I Twerk Alone.
The artist told Rolling Stone he did it to “show support to those who need it.”
“I may not be gay, but I’m a human who cares,” he said at the time.
Conservatives are fuming that the Puerto Rican native will headline the halftime show and shared images from the 2020 music video on X.
“This is who @nfl and @AppleMusic choose to represent them at @SuperBowl halftime,” an X account called “MAGA truth warrior” reacted. “A cross dressing, Drag Show, Satanic, Anti-American dude?”
“This is a national disgrace,” said another MAGA account. “This person hates America, is a Drag Queen & has NO English songs.”
“They use any opportunity they can get to indoctrinate children!!!” raged another.
Another MAGA account with over 50,000 followers called for a boycott of the NFL. “I know we love our football. But sometimes we have to take a stand,” the account posted. “First the kneeling. Then the ‘trans’ and male cheerleaders. And now Bad Bunny, a demonic drag show for the halftime entertainment.”
Fans of the rapper, meanwhile, were celebrating.
“Now if bad bunny performs yo perreo sola in full drag the maga crowd’s heads will explode simultaneously lol,” someone said.
“Hoping Bad Bunny performs the entire SuperBowl halftime show in Spanish with some drag performers!” another added.
