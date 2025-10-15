Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has resumed his attack on podcaster Joe Rogan, referring to him as “snack-sized,” comparing him to “Dozy” President Donald Trump, and suggesting he has “chickened out” of inviting him onto his popular Spotify show.

Writing once again in Trumpian all-caps via his official press office X account, the governor said of Rogan: “JOE ROGAN IS A SNACK-SIZED PODCASTER WHO CAN’T STOP TALKING ABOUT ME (OBSESSED! ‘CRUSH?’ NO THANK YOU!) BUT IS TOO SCARED TO HAVE ME ON AND LET HIS AUDIENCE HEAR THE TRUTH.

“JUST LIKE DOZY DON HE OFTEN ‘CHICKENS OUT’. I’VE NEVER HAD ANY PROBLEMS WITH THE GUY AND WISH THE MINI HOST THE BEST IN LIFE! I’LL COME ON AND WILL HELP SAVE THE SHOW AND ITS PLUMMETING RATINGS! – GCN.”

open image in gallery Gavin Newsom and Joe Rogan have continued their war of words ( Getty )

The Independent has contacted Rogan for his response.

The latest escalation follows Newsom posting a clip on his own X account last week of the influential “manosphere” podcaster deriding him on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan is seen claiming that Democrats “don’t have any faith” in the Golden State’s governor, “which is kind of funny because he wants to be president so bad,” continuing: “You can’t ruin a city and then go on to ruin a state and say, ‘Guys, that was just practice. Once I get in as president, I’m gonna fix it all.’”

The host disagrees with his guest that Newsom is a “great politician,” attributing his electoral success to “low competition” and accusing him of “killing Hollywood” and doing “horrible s***.”

The governor responded by commenting, “Joe Rogan is too chicken to have me on his show and expose his listeners to the truth, so I’ll put it here.” Going on to list several criteria by which his state leads the country, Newsom concluded with: “I could continue… invite me on any time.”

The Democrat also responded to Rogan during an appearance on the Higher Learning podcast last week, complaining to hosts Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay: “He’s been attacking me for years and years and years and won’t have me on the show.

“Joe, why won’t you have me on the show? He won’t have me on the show. It’s one way. And he has guests coming and attacking and bashing, but he will not have me on the show. Period. Full stop.”

open image in gallery The California governor has ramped up his social media attacks on the Trump administration and wider MAGA movement this year ( AP )

He continued: “I’m not afraid to go... I’m punching Joe Rogan, OK? That son of a b**** is not used to that. And he’s gonna dismiss it and he’s gonna laugh it off, tough guy and all that, but is he going to have me on? I don’t know.”

Newsom also took on Rogan’s criticism of California more directly, telling Lathan and Lindsay, “We’re imperfect. We got homelessness. We got problems. Give me a break. So does every goddamn state. You never talk about those states.

“It p***es me off, ‘cause I love this place. I love what it represents. You hit us, you hit my state, I’m coming back.”

Interestingly, Newsom has previously expressed admiration for Rogan, telling The Shawn Ryan Show in July, “By the way, I’m a Joe Rogan fan. He ain’t a fan of mine, but I’m a Joe Rogan fan. No bulls***.

“And I’ve lived it for decades… I feel like it’s a decade back in the day before Joe was Joe Rogan. He was just a podcaster, man. Now he’s a phenom.”