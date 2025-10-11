Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gavin Newsom has called out podcaster Joe Rogan for talking about him so frequently, and challenged him to invite him onto his show to debate.

Rogan has repeatedly poked fun at the Democratic California Governor and recently said he wanted to be president “so bad.” Many have speculated that Trump foe Newsom may be eyeing a presidential run in 2028.

“You can’t ruin a city and then go on to ruin a state and say, ‘Guys, that was just practice. Once I get in as president, I’m gonna fix it all,’” he Rogan said, adding that he was a “terrible” politician and a “bull**** artist.”

Speaking on the Higher Learning podcast, Newsom threw down the gauntlet.

“He’s been attacking me for years and years and years and won’t have me on the show,” Newsom told hosts Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan.

open image in gallery Rogan has repeatedly poked fun at the California governor and recently said he wanted to be president ‘so bad’ ( The Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube )

open image in gallery The California governor has challenged Rogan to invite him onto his podcast to debate ( Copyright 2025. The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Addressing Rogan directly he continued, “Joe, why won’t you have me on the show? He won’t have me on the show. It’s one way. And he has guests coming and attacking and bashing, but he will not have me on the show. Period. Full stop.”

Lindsay then suggested that Newsom host Rogan on his own podcast – This Is Gavin Newsom – with the governor agreeing. “Let’s have it. Let’s do it, Joe. Come on my show, Joe.”

Rogan had also said that Newsom had managed to stay as Governor for so long due to “low competition” for the job in California. “There’s no one who’s good who is competing against him, there’s no sincerity.”

“The things that he says when he gets confronted with – ‘we're the highest this and the highest that’ – everybody's leaving [California]... You have the highest unemployment, you have the highest homelessness, even Hollywood is missing... you killed Hollywood, like, Hollywood doesn't exist anymore. It's literally gone.”

Responding to a clip of Rogan’s criticism, Newsom wrote on X: “Joe Rogan is too [chicken emoji] to have me on his show and expose his listeners to the truth, so I’ll put it here,” adding a list of his state’s achievements.

He ended the post with, “I could continue… invite me on any time, @joerogan :).”