California governor apologises after being snapped flouting mask rules again

California governor Gavin Newsom apologised after he was photographed without a mask during a Los Angeles Rams game while not wearing a mask, the Associated Press reported.

Mr Newsom’s apology comes after he beat back a recall effort by Republicans last year after he was photographed at the upscale restaurant French Laundry without a mask in 2020 before vaccination began.

But now the governor faces new scrutiny after Los Angeles Laker legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson tweeted a photo of himself with Mr Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Those in the photos were all seen without masks. California’s public health officials had extended the state’s mask mandate until 15 February.

The Los Angeles Rams played at the SoFi Stadium, where they beat the San Francisco 49ers. Ticket holders had to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test to enter.

Mr Newsom told reporters that he stayed masked throughout the rest of the game and only took it off to drink water.

"The rest of the time, I wore it as we all should," he said. "I encourage everybody else to do so."

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Hallie Balch said the “utter lack of respect that Democrats have for California citizens is appalling.”

Similarly, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger took a subtle swipe at the governor.

"Masking rules set by the state and county weren't followed consistently by everyone at yesterday's NFC Championship," she said. "I strongly believe individuals should be allowed to make an informed choice about whether to mask up or not."

Mr Newsom for his part said: “I made a mis-” but didn’t say the full word “mistake”.