Gavin Newsom is surging in primary polls as he leans in to role as Trump’s troll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Potential Democratic primary voters are increasingly energized about California Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to a new poll.

The surge in support comes as the Democrat has adopted a highly confrontational approach towards the Trump administration in recent weeks, mocking and parodying the president online while challenging Trump’s push to increase Republican seats through redistricting.

Newsom now counts 19 percent support among Democrats and Democrat-leaning independent potential primary voters, according to a Morning Consult poll released Tuesday.

The support represents a notable increase from Newsom’s five percent support among this group in March and 11 percent support in June.

The California governor, who has taken to ironically using Trump-style rhetoric online — all caps posts, outrageous memes, signature catchphrases like “thank you for your attention to this matter” — still trails a fellow Golden State Democrat, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

open image in gallery Gavin Newsom has long butted heads with Donald Trump, and the governor’s recent strategy of mocking the president online appears to be paying dividends, given a recent poll showing a bump in support from potential primary voters ( Getty Images )

Harris, who announced this summer she will not seek the governorship once Newsom leaves office, has 29 percent support among the polled primary voters.

Other potential 2028 candidates trail the pair, with former Biden administration Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at 6 percent support in the poll.

The findings back up other recent data points suggesting a Newsom surge.

The governor saw a three percent jump in support over last month in favorability ratings, according to Echelon Insights.

Another recent poll showed that 75 percent of California Democrats want Newsom to run for president or are excited about him doing so, nearly double the share that reported this opinion in 2023.

open image in gallery Newsom and Trump have previously sparred over the president sending the National Guard in response to protests in Los Angeles and threats to cut off wildfire aid ( AFP via Getty Images )

The California governor hasn’t formally announced a campaign, though it’s widely thought he is seeking the 2028 slot for the Democrats.

His record battling Trump online and otherwise would form a key part of his record in any future campaign.

Outside of trolling social media posts, Newsom helped spearhead a recently passed California redistricting plan that could add five Democratic seats in Congress if approved by voters, a response to a Trump-backed plan in Texas that came after the president said he was “entitled” to as many as five more seats there.

The Trump administration has said it plans to sue California over the map plan, and the president has threatened to extend his National Guard anti-crime crackdown to San Francisco, Newsom’s home city.

Newsom, meanwhile, sued the administration over its decision to send National Guard troops into Los Angeles over the summer in response to anti-immigration raid protests over the objection of California officials.