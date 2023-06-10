Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

California Governor Gavin Newsom pushed back when Fox News host Sean Hannity repeatedly questioned whether President Joe Biden was up to the task of leading the US and whether the governor himself has been urged to run in 2024.

“Do you think he’s cognitively strong enough to be president?” Hannity asked the California governor, in a preview of the Fox News host’s exclusive interview airing next week.

Mr Newsom said he had no qualms about Mr Biden’s cognitive faculties.

“I have conversations with him all the time. Yes,” Mr Newsom said, adding: “And I’ll tell you what. I’m dead serious about that. I’ve talked to him when he’s been overseas, I’ve been in Air Force One, Marine One, I’ve been in the limo with him. I’ve spent time with him privately and publicly.”

Hannity kept trying, though.

“How many times does your phone ping a day, people saying, ‘You need to get in this race’ because they agree with me that he’s not up to the job?” the Fox host asked once again.

“I see where you’re going with that, Sean,” Mr Newsom said.

“I’m asking,” Hannity said.

“I’m not answering,” the California governor responded.

Mr Biden, 80, is the oldest president in US history. Republicans have long sought to make hay out of the president’s advanced age, arguing that he is senile and confused during public events. Mr Biden’s doctor, however, has said the president remains in good health and fit for duty.