Florida lawmakers are trying to pass a law that would limit classroom discussions about gender and sexual orientation. The bill would also give parents legal footing to sue schools or teachers who teach or discuss those topics.

LGBTQ advocates are calling the bill "Don't Say Gay" legislation, and fear that - should it be adopted into law - it would suppress any discussion or teaching about LGBTQ history, oppression, or identity.

"This would erase LGBTQ+ history and culture from lesson plans and it sends a chilling message to LGBTQ+ young people and communities," Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, the executive director of the national LGBTQ youth advocacy group GLSEN, said in a statement to ABC News.