George Conway, husband to former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, mocked his wife’s ex-boss for having “scrambled eggs” for brains after day two of the January 6 committee’s public hearings concluded.

Speaking on CNN, the conservative attorney reacted to testimony from Bill Stepien and other Trump campaign figures who explained at Monday’s hearing how Donald Trump ignored the advice of “Team Normal” and instead pursued a plan to overturn the election spearheaded by Rudy Giuliani and other conspiracy-slingers.

"His mind is this scrambled eggs of truth, lies, desires, and just saying things that he wants to be true or wants people to believe. I don't think in his mind he makes a moral distinction between lies and truth. It's just whatever comes out of his mouth is whatever to his advantage at time,” Mr Conway said.

Of the distinction between whether or not the ex-president truly understands that he is spreading nonsense claims about the 2020 election, Mr Conway explained: "I think deep down he knows it's a lie, but some level, truth does not matter to him.”

The commentary comes after it was made clear at two hearings of the panel this week and last that several of Donald Trump’s closest advisers, including his own daughter Ivanka Trump, came to realize in the days after Election Day in 2020 that the claims the president was spreading were untrue.

Mr Conway is a longtime public critic of Mr Trump and his actions, a status that has frequently caused public embarassment for his wife during her time in the administration.

A number of members of the Trump administration and the campaign stated that they warned the president as such, and Mr Trump’s close son-in-law Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser, even admitted to warning Mr Trump against following the legal advice of Mr Giuliani.

The committee is working to prove to the Justice Department and American voters both that the ex-president chose at every opportunity to ignore the advice of his closest confidantes and family members and instead chose to go down a path of unhinged conspiracies that led to a bloody assault on the nation’s capital.

Wednesday’s hearing of the committee was postponed by lawmakers in a brief statement on Tuesday, just a day after Monday’s hearing plans were somewhat disrupted by the sudden scheduling conflict that arose due to Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien’s wife going into labor. The committee still has one more hearing scheduled this week, on Thursday.