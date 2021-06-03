The barriers to the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, are being removed to allegedly make way for traffic for the first time in a year.

Workers for the city of Minneapolis started removing barriers at the intersection of 38th and Chicago at about 4.30am on Thursday morning, according to reports.

It was there on 25 May 2020 that Mr Floyd was murdered by a former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who keeled on the Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes. He awaits sentencing.

The Minneapolis police department were not involved in the removal of the barriers. An act that will be controversial for campaigners.

The intersection became famous for its memorial of Mr Floyd — known informally as “George Floyd Square” — and was among a number of streets and public squares renamed in his memory.

A spokesperson for the city of Minneapolis told KSTVP on Thursday that the removal of the barriers was an effort by the community group, Agape, who have provided security for the area.

Officials are said to be working with the Floyd family on a permanent solution to the memorial.

Items including flowers and artworks will be replanted and removed as part of the changes, with the effort beginning on Thursday, KSTVP reported.

A metal fist at the centre of the memorial is thought to be the centre of a roundabout.

The mayor of Minneapolis was allegedly not informed by the city’s public works department of the plans in advance.

Councillors were thought to be against approving the removal of the barriers from the intersection of the memorial.