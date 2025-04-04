Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Department of Justice seeks 87-month sentence for George Santos: ‘Pathological liar and fraudster’

Gustaf Kilander
in Washington D.C.
Saturday 05 April 2025 00:20 BST
Comments
George Santos arrested on 13 federal charges

The Department of Justice is seeking an 87-month sentence for former New York Rep. George Santos after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in August of last year.

The department called Santos a “pathological liar and fraudster.”

“Santos’s history and characteristics are troubling in the extreme. Santos is a pathological liar and fraudster,” the 26-page sentencing memo from the department states. “For years, Santos manufactured and promoted a fictionalized biography, one that depicted himself as a highly educated, independently wealthy, successful businessman, all premised on a heap of lies.”

More follows...

