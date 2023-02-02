FBI interviews veteran who says George Santos took money intended for dying dog

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The FBI is investigating claims that Rep George Santos raised money to pay for surgery for a Navy veteran’s dying dog before allegedly disappearing with the money.

Richard Osthoff says that he was contacted by two federal agents on Wednesday on behalf of the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York, according to POLITICO.

He told the outlet that he gave the agents text messages from Mr Santos, whom he claims raised $3,000 to save pit bull mix Sapphire but never handed it over.

“I’m glad to get the ball rolling with the big-wigs. I was worried that what happened to me was too long ago to be prosecuted,” he told POLITICO.

Mr Osthoff told CNN last month that in 2016 Mr Santos promised to raise money for the dog while the veteran was homeless and living in a tent after losing both his job and house.

Mr Santos told CNN in January that he had “no clue” what Mr Osthoff was talking about and defended his work with animals.

He also put out a tweet denying the accusation.

It is one of many scandals that have embroiled Mr Santos, a freshman Republican lawmaker from New York, since he won election on Long Island in November.

Since his election victory, he has faced a string of allegations that he has embellished his personal history, and he has faced calls for a Federal Election Commission investigation into his campaign finances.

“Only the US attorneys are capable of moving at the speed that’s necessary,” New York Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres Torres has said.

“There’s no one that poses a greater threat in Congress than Santos. It’s undeniable that he’s broken the law. We have to protect Congress from George Santos, who threatens it from within.”

Mr Santos has admitted embellishing areas of his personal history but has refused to resign and says it is up to his constituents to fire him at the ballot box.