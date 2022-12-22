Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Coverage of the many apparent fictions spun by GOP congressman-elect George Santos reached Capitol Hill on Wednesday, when incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries blasted his fellow New Yorker as a fraud at a press conference.

Now, the embattled Mr Santos is promising to address the many issues surrounding statements he has made about his background, including his work history and education.

“To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more,” he tweeted Thursday afternoon, adding: “Happy Holidays to all!”

More follows...