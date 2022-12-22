Embattled GOP congressman-elect George Santos promises to address holes in resume next week
Democrats jump on Santos’s apparent fictions after failing to weaponise them during 2022 midterms
Coverage of the many apparent fictions spun by GOP congressman-elect George Santos reached Capitol Hill on Wednesday, when incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries blasted his fellow New Yorker as a fraud at a press conference.
Now, the embattled Mr Santos is promising to address the many issues surrounding statements he has made about his background, including his work history and education.
“To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more,” he tweeted Thursday afternoon, adding: “Happy Holidays to all!”
More follows...
