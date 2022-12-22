Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Embattled GOP congressman-elect George Santos promises to address holes in resume next week

Democrats jump on Santos’s apparent fictions after failing to weaponise them during 2022 midterms

John Bowden
Washington DC
Thursday 22 December 2022 21:44
Comments
Democrats brand newly-elected GOP congressman Santos an ‘utter fraud’

Coverage of the many apparent fictions spun by GOP congressman-elect George Santos reached Capitol Hill on Wednesday, when incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries blasted his fellow New Yorker as a fraud at a press conference.

Now, the embattled Mr Santos is promising to address the many issues surrounding statements he has made about his background, including his work history and education.

“To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more,” he tweeted Thursday afternoon, adding: “Happy Holidays to all!”

More follows...

Recommended

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in