Scattered jeers heard as George Santos casts first House vote for Kevin McCarthy

New York Republican sat alone on House floor as weight of scandals persists

John Bowden
Washington DC
Tuesday 03 January 2023 19:13
Comments
Tulsi Gabbard confronts George Santos over his multiple falsehoods

Newly-elected House member George Santos was mocked on the House floor by at least one of his critics on Tuesday as he cast his first-ever vote in Congress for Kevin McCarthy to be elected speaker.

Mr Santos rose from his seat for only a moment to briefly say his vote before sitting back down, clearly eager to avoid attention. But in the half-second after he said Mr McCarthy’s name, a jeer could be heard ringing out from the Democratic side.

The exact quote could not be made out, but the exclamation was heard by several reporters in the room and picked up by CSPAN audio.

More follows...

