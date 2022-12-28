New York prosecutor investigating George Santos’s ‘stunning’ lies

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A New York county prosecutor is investigating congressman-elect George Santos, after media investigations revealed the Long Island Republican made false claims on the campaign trail about his educational and career history, and may have exagerated his Jewish heritage.

"The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," Nassau County District Attorney Anne T Donnelly said in a statement on Tuesday, NBC News reports.

"No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it,” she added.

Mr Santos, the first openly gay non-incumbent Republican elected to Congress, falsely claimed to have worked at top Wall Street firms like Citigroup and Goldman Sachs after graduating from Baruch College, the New York Times reported last week.

The congressman-elect has also been accused about distorting his family history, at first claiming his mother was Jewish and his grandparents fled the Nazis in WWII, only to later walk these statements back.

“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Mr Santos told the New York Post. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.