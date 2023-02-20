Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fabulist Republican Congressman George Santos was cajoled into admitting he had been a “terrible liar” in a new interview with Piers Morgan.

But the New York lawmaker, who is under multiple investigations for alleged campaign finance violations, blamed his litany of mistruths on the pressure of trying to gain acceptance with the local Republican Party.

In an interview on Monday for Talk TV, Mr Morgan listed some of Mr Santos’ falsehoods and told him that “part of your cathartic process of redemption has got to start from ‘I’ve been a terrible liar’.”

“Would you be prepared to say that?” Mr Morgan asked.

“Sure,” Mr Santos replied. “I’ve been a terrible liar on those subjects... I made mistakes of allowing the pressures of what I thought needed to be done.”

George Santos claims he was forced to fabricate his background to gain the acceptance of local GOP party officials: “I’ve been a terrible liar .. I made mistakes of allowing the pressures of what I thought needed to be done in order to - this wasn’t about tricking anybody.” pic.twitter.com/eEUAQTyTK9 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 20, 2023

He then claimed to an incredulous Mr Morgan that the deception “wasn’t about tricking the people”.

“This was about getting accepted by the party here locally,” Mr Santos said.

Mr Santos went on complain that his notoriety had made it “uncomfortable” going out in public.

And he denied that he was enjoying the infamy, saying: “I can’t stand it. And a lot of people think I love it. I just can’t stand it.”

George Santos blamed Republican ‘pressure’ for lying about his employment, family and education history (Talk TV)

The troubled New York representative’s campaign finance records are the subject of several criminal probes, including by the top prosecutor in his district of Nassau County.

He is also facing an FBI investigation into the pet charity and potentially other issues, according to news reports.

Mr Santos has remained defiant in the face of calls from his constituents, Democrats and Republicans for him to resign.

He has said he will see out his two year term in Congress and would likely stand for reelection in 2024.