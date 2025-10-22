Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Santos is considering his next act in life – whether that’s “Dancing with the Stars” or starting a family with his husband, now that he’s no longer obligated to spend seven years in prison.

Santos, 37, was freed from federal prison last week after Trump commuted his sentence for fraud charges, which ultimately got Santos, a former Republican representative of New York, expelled from Congress in 2023. Santos garnered a reputation as a fabulist before he was booted from Congress.

Now, the world is his oyster.

In a wide-ranging interview with New York Magazine, Santos said he’ll begin trying to sell his memoir, continue making Cameo videos or even appear on “Dancing with the Stars”.

“Sean Spicer had a good time, and Anna Delvey did it in an ankle monitor. Why can’t I do it?” Santos said of the hit dance competition show.

Santos, who is returning to his life with his husband, Matt Gerard, has recently embarked on a PR tour, thanking the president and his MAGA allies who helped him get freed from federal prison, as well as promising to repent for his criminal actions.

open image in gallery In a wide-ranging interview, disgraced former Rep. George Santos said he would repay his Republican colleagues for helping him obtain freedom by naming his children after them. ( Getty Images )

Part of moving forward includes finding God and starting a family with his husband – in which his children will be named after those who helped him out of prison. He joked his kids will be named Donald, after the president, Marjorie, after Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren, after Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert, and Tim, after Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett.

“So I’m going to have to probably do like Neil Tim or something like that and double up names because I don’t want to have 12, 15 kids,” Santos joked.

Greene, famously a staunch Trump ally, was a key figure in helping Santos obtain clemency from Trump, Santos told the magazine. Her office reportedly consistently stayed in touch with Santos’ husband and attorney, working to get him released.

After serving 84 days of his seven-year sentence at the Federal Correction Institution in New Jersey, the former congressman called Greene to thank her – and then Trump.

open image in gallery Santos has fostered a close relationship with Marjorie Taylor Greene – both were considered part of the far-right faction of Republicans in the House of Representatives before Santos was expelled ( Getty Images )

Santos received a lengthy sentence for his crimes after pleading guilty to defrauding voters and identity fraud to fund his congressional campaign. He also admitted to committing wire fraud, stealing credit card information and lying to the Federal Election Commission.

The prison time was partially the result of Santos using his social media accounts to lash out at federal prosecutors and deny wrongdoing, despite pleading guilty to the charges.

He has since apologized to his former New York constituents and U.S. voters.

While he awaits his turn to appear on “Dancing with the Stars,” Santos plans to leave New York – ahead of Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani potentially winning and form a nonprofit to help youth stay out of prison.