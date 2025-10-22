Newly freed George Santos promises to name kids after these MAGA icons - and shares Dancing With the Stars dream
George Santos’ saga has made him a recognizable, and occasionally celebrated, internet figure
George Santos is considering his next act in life – whether that’s “Dancing with the Stars” or starting a family with his husband, now that he’s no longer obligated to spend seven years in prison.
Santos, 37, was freed from federal prison last week after Trump commuted his sentence for fraud charges, which ultimately got Santos, a former Republican representative of New York, expelled from Congress in 2023. Santos garnered a reputation as a fabulist before he was booted from Congress.
Now, the world is his oyster.
In a wide-ranging interview with New York Magazine, Santos said he’ll begin trying to sell his memoir, continue making Cameo videos or even appear on “Dancing with the Stars”.
“Sean Spicer had a good time, and Anna Delvey did it in an ankle monitor. Why can’t I do it?” Santos said of the hit dance competition show.
Santos, who is returning to his life with his husband, Matt Gerard, has recently embarked on a PR tour, thanking the president and his MAGA allies who helped him get freed from federal prison, as well as promising to repent for his criminal actions.
Part of moving forward includes finding God and starting a family with his husband – in which his children will be named after those who helped him out of prison. He joked his kids will be named Donald, after the president, Marjorie, after Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren, after Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert, and Tim, after Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett.
“So I’m going to have to probably do like Neil Tim or something like that and double up names because I don’t want to have 12, 15 kids,” Santos joked.
Greene, famously a staunch Trump ally, was a key figure in helping Santos obtain clemency from Trump, Santos told the magazine. Her office reportedly consistently stayed in touch with Santos’ husband and attorney, working to get him released.
After serving 84 days of his seven-year sentence at the Federal Correction Institution in New Jersey, the former congressman called Greene to thank her – and then Trump.
Santos received a lengthy sentence for his crimes after pleading guilty to defrauding voters and identity fraud to fund his congressional campaign. He also admitted to committing wire fraud, stealing credit card information and lying to the Federal Election Commission.
The prison time was partially the result of Santos using his social media accounts to lash out at federal prosecutors and deny wrongdoing, despite pleading guilty to the charges.
He has since apologized to his former New York constituents and U.S. voters.
While he awaits his turn to appear on “Dancing with the Stars,” Santos plans to leave New York – ahead of Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani potentially winning and form a nonprofit to help youth stay out of prison.
