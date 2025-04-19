Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Justice is asking a federal judge to impose a seven-year jail sentence on disgraced former Republican congressman George Santos, noting he has labeled himself “unrepentant for his crimes” on social media because of his “insatiable appetite for ‘likes.’”

In the weeks leading up to Santos’ sentencing after pleading guilty to fraud and identity theft, the 36-year-old has taken to social media to attack Justice Department prosecutors for trying to “break” him, refer to the government as a “cabal of pedophiles,” and deny wrongdoing despite his guilty plea.

Prosecutors pointed to his grating online positions in their most recent sentencing memorandum, saying he has approached sentencing “with belligerence and an insatiable appetite for ‘likes,’ blaming his situation on everyone except himself.”

“Hi my name is George Santos and the DOJ has a hard-on for me since December of 2023,” Santos wrote in one post. “I refuse to let them break me or my spirit and that makes them big Mad … they have used elaborate language to drag me and hinder my ability to earn income.”

Former congressman George Santos pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft ( AP )

Federal prosecutors called the social media post by Santos a “bizarre missive portraying himself as a victim of prosecutorial overreach and selective prosecution.”

The five-page document by prosecutors, packed with screenshots of Santos’s posts, says the former congressman “refuses to own up to his actions” and is “not genuinely remorseful,” despite admitting to the two counts and admitting to committing wire fraud, stealing credit card information and lying to the Federal Election Commission.

They argued that for those reasons, it would be reasonable to incarcerate Santos for 87 months, or seven years.

Santos initially pleaded not guilty to all charges and accused the DOJ of engaging in a “witch hunt” after him.

Federal prosecutors said Santos engaged in three schemes to pocket money from political donors and government assistance programs to fund his lavish lifestyle.

That included defrauding political donors, fraudulently applying for pandemic unemployment assistance, stealing political donors’ credit cards to inflate his wealth and knowingly making false statements about his income on a federal financial disclosure form during his campaign.

Santos was expelled from the House by his colleagues in December 2023. He later reignited his bid for Congress but dropped out soon after.

A judge will sentence Santos April 25.