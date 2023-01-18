Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Member of Congress George Santos allegedly took more than $3,000 (£2,445) from a disabled US Navy veteran who was raising money to save his service dog from a life-threatening stomach tumour.

The Long Island representative is facing multiple calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.

In 2016, Richard Osthoff, 47, was fundraising $3000 for his dog Sapphire's surgery when he was connected to Friends of Pets United, an organisation that was reportedly led by Mr Santos under the name of Anthony Devolder.

In a video, now viral on social media, Mr Santos could be heard introducing himself as Anthony Devolder at a pro-Donald Trump LGBTQ event in 2019.

The veteran, who was honourably discharged from the Navy in 2002, was introduced to the charity by a veterinary technician.

Mr Santos allegedly closed the GoFundMe page he set up for the dog after it raised $3,000 and disappeared, the Patch reported.

"He stopped answering my texts and calls," Mr Osthoff told the New York-based outlet.

After the Republican party member set up the donation page, it became difficult to contact him, the veteran said. "I only talked to him two or three times on the phone," Mr Osthoff said. He believed that over half of the donations came from people he knew.

Michael Boll, the president of the New Jersey Veterans Network, confirmed the incident, telling the Patch that he attempted to mediate the situation, but Mr Santos had been “totally uncooperative on the phone”.

Mr Santos reportedly insisted that Sapphire be brought to a veterinarian in Queens for treatment.

In August, the vet tech drove Mr Osthoff and his dog to the veterinary practice in New York, where Mr Santos allegedly had "credit" with the practice from regularly using it for his charity.

"It was a tiny little hole in the wall place, but looked legitimate. The vet there said they couldn't operate on the tumour," Mr Osthoff said.

Shortly after that Mr Santos became elusive, the veteran alleged.

In November, Mr Osthoff texted him, saying: "I'm starting to feel like I was mined for my family and friends’ donations."

Later in a call, Mr Santos allegedly argued that because Mr Osthoff "didn't do things my way", the money from Sapphire's fundraiser was put into the charity for "other dogs".

Sapphire died on 15 January 2017.

Mr Osthoff said he couldn't afford the dog's euthanasia and cremation as he was out of work for a year due to a broken leg. "I had to panhandle. It was one of the most degrading things I ever had to do."

The Independent has reached out to the congressman’s office for a comment.