Federal judge approves GOP-drawn voting maps in Georgia

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A federal judge has approved Georgia’s Republican-drafted congressional map, rejecting arguments from voting rights groups that the newly drawn boundaries illegally dilute the voting power of minority voters in the state.

The ruling from Barack Obama-appointed US District Judge Steve C Jones on Thursday marks a victory for GOP lawmakers who were ordered to redraw the boundaries for the state’s congressional and state legislative districts that violated the Voting Rights Act.

Judge Jones’ decision on 26 October ordered the creation of one new congressional district with a majority-Black voting population, as well as two new majority-Black state senate districts and five new majority-Black state House districts.

But the new maps added one majority-Black congressional district west of Atlanta and dissolved a nearby district – currently represented by Democratic US Rep Lucy McBath – composed mostly of minority voters, who are likely to lean Democratic.

Opponents argued that the revised map violated the judge’s earlier ruling, and said that the state’s GOP-controlled state legislature could not remedy the issue at the expense of “eliminating minority districts elsewhere” and thereby diluting their electoral power.

The judge’s decision likely ensures that Republicans will maintain a 9-5 advantage among the state’s 14 seats in the US House of Representatives, as lawsuits across the country challenging electoral maps could determine the balance of power in Congress after November 2024 elections.

Democratic House candidates would need to capture a net of five Republican seats nationally to win back a House majority.

This is a develoing story