New poll shows Walker and Warnock tied in Georgia Senate race

A new poll shows that Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock has slipped behind Republican challenger Herschel Walker with two months left in Georgia’s marquee Senate race.

InsiderAdvantage and FOX 5 conducted the poll between 6 September and 7 September and sampled 550 likely voters.

The poll showed the Democratic incumbent lost four percentage points since July. Mr Walker, a former running back for the University of Georgia and often considered one of the greatest college football players of all time, now leads the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church 47 per cent to 44.

Meanwhile, 4 per cent of likely voters support Libertarian Chase Oliver and 5 per cent are undecided.

“Warnock is winning among younger voters and seniors but trails badly among those 40-64. Men support Walker at 60%, while women support Warnock at 55%,” InsiderAdvantage Chairman Matt Towery told Fox 5. In addition, 12 per cent of African Americans support Mr Walker.

“With only 4% undecided, this race could very well be headed to a General Election runoff given the fact that there seems to be few points among the various demographics up for grabs,” he said.

Georgia is one of a handful of Southern states where if neither candidate wins 50 per cent of the vote, there will be a runoff.

Mr Warnock won a runoff race to fill the remainder of retiring Senator Johnny Isakson’s term in January of last year after a split Republican electorate caused none of the candidates to win the general election in 2020. Mr Warnock is now running for a full six-year term.

The Democratic incumbent has called to debate his Republican opponent on multiple occasions, saying earlier this week that he would debate Mr Walker in Savannaugh if Mr Walker agrees to another debate next month and candidates do not receive topics ahead of time, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The same survey also showed Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, beating Stacey Abrams with 50 per cent of likely voters compared to Ms Abrams’s 42 per cent.

“Kemp leads in every age group in the survey. He receives right at 10% of African American support and a rather astounding 68% of white voters surveyed. Abrams has an impressive 54% of female voters while Kemp receives 63% from men,” Mr Towery said.