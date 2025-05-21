Virginia Congressman Gerald Connolly dies at age 75 after cancer battle
Connolly stepped down from Oversight committee leadership amid cancer battle
Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly died on Wednesday, according to a statement from his family. He was 75.
The northern Virginia representative stepped down from the House Oversight Committee’s ranking member position in April amid a battle with throat cancer.
““It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family,” read a statement from Connolly’s family.
“Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better. He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless. He always stood up for what is right and just. He was a skilled statesman on the international stage, an accomplished legislator in Congress, a visionary executive on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, a fierce defender of democracy, an environmental champion, and a mentor to so many,” the statement continued.
This is a breaking news report. More to follow...
