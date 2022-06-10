Ginni Thomas asked 29 Arizona state legislators to overturn Biden’s victory in the state, report says
Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, pushed 29 state legislators in Arizona to push aside President Joe Biden’s win in the state and instead “choose” their own electors, The Washington Post reported.
The revelation shows Ms Thomas emailed 27 more state legislators than The Post initially reported last month. Ms Thomas, herself a prominent conservative activist, sent the messages using FreeRoots, an online platform that allows people send pre-written emails to multiple elected officials.
Ms Thomas reportedly sent emails to 20 Republicans in Arizona’s House and seven in its Senate.
