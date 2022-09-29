Jump to content

Ginni Thomas dodges questions as she arrives for her Jan 6 committee interview

Comes as the committee had to postpone its hearing.

Eric Garcia
Thursday 29 September 2022 15:03
<p>Capitol Riot Investigation</p>

Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrived to testify before the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot on Thursday, NBC News reported.

Ms Thomas arrived to testify virtually but did not answer questions from reporters.

Ms Thomas entered the purview of the select committee after The Washington Post and CBS News reported her text messages to former president Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about potential ways to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

The conservative activist and wife of a Supreme Court Justice also pressured lawmakers in Arizona and in Wisconsin to overturn the election results as Mr Trump was repeating his lies that the election was stolen.

The select committee had planned to hold its final hearing before the election on Wednesday. But Hurricane Ian meant the committee had to postpone it since Representative Stephanie Murphy, a member of the committee, is from Florida.

