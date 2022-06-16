Calls for Virginia “Ginni” Thomas to be subpoenaed widened after The Washington Post revealed that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas communicated with former president Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman.

Three people involved in the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot told The Post that Ms Thomas spoke with Mr Eastman, who tried to pressure former vice president Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Two of the people said that the correspondence was more widespread than previously understood.

In turn, members of the committee are discussing whether to delve into her alleged role in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the three sources said, after it had not sought an interview with Ms Thomas.

Mr Eastman clerked for Mr Thomas in the past.

“Eastman clerked for her husband,” former US Attorney Joyce White Vance tweeted. “It’s always seemed entirely too coincidental that they were both pushing the fake slates of state electors plan.”

Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh, who has since become a critic of the GOP, said the committee needed to investigate her.

“The January 6th Committee can’t keep ignoring Ginni Thomas.”

“At least subpoena Ginni Thomas as a witness — let the world see her defy Congress or answer to it”, author Sarah Rose, tweeted.

Democratic campaign strategist and Sawyer Hackett decried the lack of action from Democrats.

“If Ginni Thomas wasn’t the wife of a Supreme Court justice the DOJ would have prosecuted her for seditious conspiracy months ago,” he tweeted. “It’s absurd that Dem leaders won’t touch her for fear of ‘politicizing the Court.’”

“Chief Justice John Roberts, the Justice Department, and the January 6th committee should all be investigating Ginni Thomas and Clarence Thomas”, commentator Keith Boykin tweeted.