Rudy Giuliani says he offered FBI agents Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drives during the early morning raid at his New York apartment.

Donald Trump’s lawyer told Tucker Carlson on Fox News that despite his offer the agents refused to take the hard drives from him.

The former mayor of New York’s apartment in Manhattan was searched by agents earlier this week and they reportedly removed electronic equipment with a warrant.

Mr Giuliani described the FBI agents as “somewhat apologetic” and “very professional” as they carried out the raid at his Upper East Side home on behalf of federal prosecutors.

“They decided to leave those behind and were quite content to take my word that they were Hunter Biden’s hard drives, I mean they could have been Donald Trump’s, they could have been Vladimir Putin’s, they could have been anybody’s,” said Mr Giuliani.

He then complained about the early morning timing of the raid, which took place at around 6am.

“What? I’m going to destroy the evidence? I’ve known about this for two years, Tucker. I could have destroyed the evidence years ago,” said Mr Giuliani, before adding that there was no need to as “the evidence is exculpatory.”

Mr Giuliani tried to create a scandal surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election in an unsuccessful attempt to damage Mr Biden’s campaign for the White House.

The now-president’s campaign strongly denied allegations from Mr Trump and his associates that Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine had influenced Mr Biden when he was Barack Obama’s vice president.

Federal investigators from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which he used to run, are reportedly looking into Mr Giuliani’s dealings with politicians and business leaders in Ukraine and whether he violated the law on lobbying for foreign countries.

Mr Giuliani has insisted that all his work in Ukraine, where he tried to secure an investigation into Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden, was done on the behalf of Mr Trump.

He went on to mention Hunter Biden’s name so many times during the interview that at one point he accidentally called Carlson by that name.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has refused to comment on the raid or investigation.