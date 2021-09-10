Giuliani associate linked to Trump Ukraine scandal agrees to plead guilty in campaign finance case
Igor Fruman helped to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in Ukraine during the 2020 Presidential election
Igor Fruman, a former associate of Rudolph Giuliani, has told a New York court hearing he intends to plead guilty in his long-running campaign finance case, Reuters reported.
Mr Fruman worked to collect damaging information about Joe Biden before he became U.S. president. Giuliani, a one-time lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, has not been charged or accused of criminal wrongdoing.
The Belarus-born businessman, and co-defendant Lev Parnas, from Ukraine, previously pleaded not guilty to charges including that they concealed a $325,000 donation to support former U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election.
