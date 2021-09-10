Igor Fruman, a former associate of Rudolph Giuliani, has told a New York court hearing he intends to plead guilty in his long-running campaign finance case, Reuters reported.

Mr Fruman worked to collect damaging information about Joe Biden before he became U.S. president. Giuliani, a one-time lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, has not been charged or accused of criminal wrongdoing.

The Belarus-born businessman, and co-defendant Lev Parnas, from Ukraine, previously pleaded not guilty to charges including that they concealed a $325,000 donation to support former U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election.